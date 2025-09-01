Why many Georgians find it cheaper to vacation abroad

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 1 – Tourism in Georgia is thriving, but locals are feeling the pinch. According to the National Statistics Office, domestic visitors spent an average of 166.9 lari ($62) per trip in the second quarter of 2025, up 7.4% from last year.

While seaside resorts and mountain getaways are packed, many Georgians complain that a holiday at home is becoming less affordable. Experts Rezonansi spoke to explained that demand is driving prices higher. Hotels, restaurants, and resorts face rising costs across the economy, and with more international tourists arriving each summer, businesses see little incentive to hold back on tariffs.

“Four- and five-star hotels in Turkey or Egypt can actually be cheaper than Batumi or Kobuleti,” one specialist told the newspaper, pointing to Georgia’s weak infrastructure and patchy service quality.

Some analysts argue that the sector’s growth cannot rely solely on private guesthouses and seasonal surges. They call for more mid-range hotels, better training for tourism staff, and new resorts in coastal, mountain, and spa regions. Without investment in infrastructure and service standards, Georgia risks pricing out locals while offering international visitors less value for money than competitors.