Georgian minister goes on multipolar tour at UN meeting

Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó with Georgia’s Maka Bochorishvili.

TBILISI, September 26 – Georgia’s foreign minister Maka Botchorishvili used this week’s UN General Assembly in New York to launch a whirlwind of meetings that seemed to cover the so-called multipolar world.

The outreach came as Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili told the Assembly that the UN must guide the world’s transition to a “peaceful, stable and fair multipolar order.”

Botchorishvili met with Belarusian foreign minister Maksim Ryzhenkov, where talks focused on trade, humanitarian cooperation, and security challenges. Both sides raised the issue of Russia’s occupation of Georgian regions, while Minsk emphasized expanding economic and cultural ties.

In Europe, the Georgian minister spoke with Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó, who reaffirmed Budapest’s backing for Georgia’s EU ambitions. She also met French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who stressed continued French support for Georgia’s sovereignty and expressed hope relations with Brussels could return to normal. With Slovakia’s Juraj Blanár, discussions centered on political dialogue and strengthening economic cooperation.

Botchorishvili also sat down with Vietnam’s acting foreign minister Lê Hoài Trung. The two sides discussed opening a Georgian embassy in Hanoi and boosting trade, logistics and tourism links.