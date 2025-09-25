(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 25 – Kakha Kaladze, the ruling Georgian Dream party’s candidate for Tbilisi mayor, told voters in Saburtalo that Georgia’s independence was won “with blood and struggle” and must still be defended every day.

Speaking under the campaign slogan “Peace for Georgia, more good for Tbilisi,” Kaladze argued that his party has kept the country stable while resisting pressure to open what he described as a “second front” in the war against Russia. He repeated the government’s line that refusing Western calls to join sanctions on Moscow was the right choice, saying such measures would have hurt Georgian farmers and ordinary citizens.

Kaladze also took aim at opposition parties, accusing them of trying to “stop the city” if they win. He dismissed them as “traitors and agents” and urged supporters to deliver a decisive win on October 4, saying he was confident the election could be settled in the first round.

Looking ahead, Kaladze promised to continue upgrading the capital’s infrastructure. He highlighted new buses and minibuses already purchased, a full renewal of the metro system with new train cars arriving from 2026, and the renovation of stations. He pledged more parks, playgrounds, and kindergartens across every district, citing the soon-to-reopen Vera Park as a showcase project.

Kaladze said his team’s track record proves it can deliver. “We fight every day so tomorrow’s Tbilisi will be greener, better organized, with modern transport and spaces for families,” he told the crowd.