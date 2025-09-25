Georgia calls for pragmatic dialogue at UN general assembly

TBILISI, September 25 – Georgia’s envoy to the United Nations used the UN General Assembly’s 80th session to call for dialogue and cooperation at what he described as a turning point in modern history.

Mikheil Kavelashvili told delegates that the world is living through a transitional era, with the shape of the future international order still unclear. He said the UN must guarantee a peaceful shift toward what he called a “stable and just multipolar order.”

Kavelashvili stressed that Georgia, as a responsible member of the international community, is prepared to support the UN’s role as an alternative to war and a guarantor of peace. He also underlined that his country is open to dialogue with all sides on issues of global and regional importance, provided Georgia’s national interests are taken into account.

“The existing reality requires us to face difficult questions and begin open, pragmatic, results-oriented dialogue,” he said, arguing that only such an approach can help overcome global challenges and create opportunities for nations and future generations.