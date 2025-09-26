Georgia’s European University signs deal with Brescia University

TBILISI, September 26 – Georgia’s European University is expanding its international reach through a new partnership with Italy’s Brescia University.

Rector Nino Taliashvili hosted Professor Maurizio Tira, emeritus rector of Brescia and current president of the UNIBS Foundation and the GARR Consortium, during a visit in Tbilisi.

The visit followed the signing of a cooperation memorandum between the two institutions. Talks focused on concrete steps to put the agreement into action, including student and faculty exchanges, joint research initiatives, and ways to strengthen academic capacity.

Both sides agreed on next steps to boost scientific collaboration and broaden institutional links. The university said Tira’s visit marked another step toward greater internationalization and improved education standards in Georgia.