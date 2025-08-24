TBILISI, August 25 – A 25-year-old woman charged with killing her husband in Tbilisi says she confessed only after police pressured her during questioning, according to her lawyer.

The suspect was arrested on August 22 after her husband died from knife wounds. Police say she stabbed him during a domestic dispute and opened an investigation under Article 109 of the criminal code, which covers aggravated murder of a family member. The charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

But her lawyer insists the accused never attacked her husband. She reportedly told investigators that he stabbed himself once in her presence and asked for help before collapsing. The suspect says she pulled out the knife, panicked, and rushed to get help.

Her attorney claims she was later interrogated without legal counsel, pressured to sign a written confession, and misled into believing she would be released home with her child if she admitted guilt.