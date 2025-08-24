Georgia braces for EU visa-free travel suspension

TBILISI, August 24 – Georgia’s ruling party says it does not expect the European Union to suspend the country’s visa-free travel, but admits September could bring announcements from Brussels that stir public anger.

The European Commission has set August 31 as a deadline for Georgia to comply with eight reform demands, ranging from judicial independence to protection of minority rights. So far, the Georgian Dream (GD) government has signaled it will not comply, especially when it comes to laws restricting LGBT expressions and foreign-funded groups, both of which are considered non-negotiable by Brussels.

Analysts believe EU officials could soon announce that Georgia is on track to lose visa-free travel rights that Georgian citizens have enjoyed since 2017. Even though the Commission is not expected to impose sanctions immediately, even the threat of suspension could trigger a domestic backlash.

GD lawmakers insist the EU has no legal basis for suspension and accuse “radical parties, activists, and rich NGOs” of trying to turn any EU criticism into street protests. But opposition figures argue that losing visa-free travel rights would cause a political earthquake right ahead of an election, mobilizing Georgians who appreciate easy access to visiting Europe.

Analysts note that actual suspension would be the moment when frustration spills into mass protests, not just harsh words from Brussels. The EU Commission is expected to reconsider Georgia’s status in late October, after reviewing Tbilisi’s response to the reform checklist.

Under the visa-free system, Georgian nationals can enter the Schengen area without having to apply for a visa, but the difference is not as significant as the name implies, since the visa-free system involves a similar application procedure as for visas. It also requires a medical insurance and sufficient funds.