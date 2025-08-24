(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 25 – In Georgia’s capital, activists marked Ukraine’s Independence Day by marching through Tbilisi’s central Rustaveli Avenue with a giant Ukrainian flag.

The event began at the statue of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko before participants moved toward parliament, carrying both Georgian and Ukrainian flags. The march was a show of solidarity between the two countries, both of which have long histories of tense relations with Russia.

This year, Ukraine marks 34 years since declaring independence from the Soviet Union. For many Georgians, the celebration also highlights shared struggles: Georgia fought a war with Russia in 2008, and parts of its territory remain under Moscow’s control.