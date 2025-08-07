Continued progress is GD’s message at campaign launch

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 8 – While almost all opposition parties intend to boycott the upcoming local elections, the ruling Georgian Dream party Thursday kicked off its campaign with a full slate of candidates and a message of continued progress.

At a launch event at its newly opened party headquarters in Krtsanisi, south in the capital, the party unveiled its majoritarian candidates for Tbilisi’s city districts, highlighting what it sees as years of steady improvement under its leadership.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, a former AC Milan footballer and now a key political figure, said the capital has become a “symbol of historic purpose,” and praised the renewal of roads, parks, housing, and infrastructure under his leadership.

Another party figure, deputy speaker of the city assembly Zurab Abashidze, said the goal is to bring “more well-being to every district, every street” of the capital.

Georgia’s domestic politics has been gridlocked since opposition parties refused to recognize the result of last year’s parliamentary election, with most refusing to take part in the October 4 local elections. They claim the ruling Georgian Dream party is becoming increasingly authoritarian and dominating, making it near impossible to conduct a fair election.