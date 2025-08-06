Sweden steps back from demanding Georgia recognize same-sex marriage

(DFWatch.)

TBILISI, August 6 – Sweden’s Minister for EU Affairs, Jessica Rosencrantz, clarified that while EU treaties guarantee full legal protection for all minorities, including LGBT people, candidate countries such as Georgia are not required to legalize gay marriage in their national laws.

Her statement followed remarks by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson earlier that Ukraine’s path toward EU membership should include legal recognition of same-sex partnerships, alongside comprehensive protections for LGBT citizens.

In Georgia, critics of closer EU alignment argue that such demands would clash with deeply held cultural and religious values. The ruling Georgian Dream party, which enjoys strong support among socially conservative voters, has emphasized that while anti-discrimination laws are welcome, they will resist pressure to redefine marriage or family in ways deemed foreign to Georgian traditions.

GD has codified family values in several ways. In 2024, it introduced a constitutional amendment adding “protection of family values and minors” to the Georgian constitution. It also brought in a separate legislative package on “Family Values and Protection of Minors” and 18 amendments, banning same-sex partnerships, adoption by LGBT individuals, gender-affirming procedures, and prohibiting “LGBT propaganda” in media, education, and public spaces. The law package even revoked same-sex marriages by Georgian nationals abroad.

Supporters of EU membership have warned that Georgia risks falling behind as European partner states increasingly adopt same-sex partnership rights. They argue that legal protections without formal recognition leave LGBT people vulnerable, and that aligning with EU norms is essential for political and economic progress.

Georgian Dream officials meanwhile have been cultivating relations with socially conservative forces in Hungary and other EU countries, maintaining that they intend to pursue EU membership for the country by 2030, while opposition parties claim the ruling party has sabotaged the negotiations at the behest of Russia.