Georgia foils smuggling attempt at Russian border

TBILISI, August 31 – Georgia’s investigative service says it has caught a man trying to smuggle veterinary drugs into Russia.

Officials reported that the suspect was driving a car through the Kazbegi border crossing in northern Georgia when customs officers found specially built hiding spots inside the vehicle. Inside, they discovered a stash of veterinary medicines worth more than 36,000 lari (about USD 13,000).

Authorities say the case is being investigated under Georgia’s criminal code. If convicted, the suspect could face between five and seven years in prison.