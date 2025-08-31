Kutaisi plans major sports hall renovation

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 31 – The city of Kutaisi in western Georgia has announced plans to renovate its main sports hall. A public tender for the project opened on August 31 and will run until September 5.

The estimated cost is about 1.68 million lari (roughly USD 620,000). The contractor will be required to refurbish the sports court and provide new equipment. Once a contract is signed, the work must be completed within 120 days.

The project is part of a wider government program. Earlier this summer, Kutaisi City Hall received 40 million lari (about USD 14.7 million) from a national fund for regional development. Out of that, 4.3 million lari is earmarked for sports and recreational facilities, including this renovation.