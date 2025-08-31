Milk imports jump as local production drops

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 31 – Georgia is bringing in far more milk from abroad this year to cover demand.

From January to July 2025, the country imported about 11,100 tons of milk and cream worth USD 12.4 million, which is a sharp rise from 7,500 tons worth USD 8.9 million during the same period last year. The new figures reflect an increase of around 28%.

Most of the imports originated from neighboring Azerbaijan, followed by Poland, Russia, and France. Other suppliers included Belarus, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Ukraine, and Iran.

While imports are increasing, Georgia exported only a tiny amount of milk this year: three tons to Armenia in June, worth USD 6,400. That was the country’s first recorded dairy export since 2015.

According to preliminary figures, Georgia produced 184 million liters of milk in the second quarter of 2025, slightly less than the same period last year. (Business Media.)