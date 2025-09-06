32 indicted in major crackdown on Georgian mafia

TBILISI, September 6 – Georgia’s Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against 32 people accused of being members or supporters of the so-called “thieves-in-law,” a Soviet-era criminal network still active in parts of the region.

According to investigators, the accused organized illegal meetings known as “thieves’ gatherings” to settle financial disputes on behalf of crime bosses, some of them based abroad. Twenty of those charged allegedly sought out underworld figures to resolve their debts.

Charges include “thieves-in-law membership,” supporting criminal activity, and appealing to underworld authorities. Penalties range from six years to 15 years in prison. One suspect has been charged in absentia.

The Prosecutor’s Office said it will ask the courts to impose pre-trial detention on all 32 defendants.