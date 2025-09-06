Opposition protesters block central Tbilisi avenue

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 6 – Protesters marched from Melikishvili Avenue to the steps of parliament on Rustaveli Avenue last night, blocking traffic on the city’s main thoroughfare.

The demonstrators are demanding two things: the release of those detained during recent rallies and assurances that upcoming parliamentary elections will be fair.

The march began outside the newly opened campaign office of the ruling Georgian Dream party on Melikishvili Avenue, where activists had gathered with banners.

There were brief clashes between the protesters and members of the party’s youth wing, alongside a heavy police presence.

Anti-government activists have held demonstrations on Rustaveli Avenue for 282 days, following the disputed parliamentary election last year.