11 protesters face up to 6 years in jail as Georgia begins trial

Ex-President Salome Zourabichvili was denied entry due to not producing her ID card, but was later allowed into the courthouse. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 26 – Eleven protesters are facing trial in Tbilisi today on charges of “group violence,” stemming from last year’s pro-EU demonstrations near Parliament.

The accused include public figures such as actor Andro Chichinadze and comedian Onise Tskhadadze, among others, all charged under Article 225, Part 2 of Georgia’s Criminal Code—an offense punishable by four to six years in prison.

Prosecutors allege the group acted together to hurl objects, set up barricades, and endanger officers, while civil society groups and lawyers warn the charges appear politically motivated and highlight concerns over fair trial standards.

Judges in the high-profile case are expected to hear statements also from defense lawyer Eka Beselia, who represents Chichinadze. Beselia described her return to court after 13 years as a stand for prisoners of conscience.

Ex-President Salome Zourabichvili is attending today’s hearing.