Georgia replaces security chief after just four months

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. (Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 25 – Georgia’s ruling party has nominated Mamuka Mdinaradze, a senior lawmaker from Georgian Dream (GD), to lead the State Security Service (SUS), one of the country’s most sensitive institutions.

The move follows the abrupt resignation of Anri Okhanashvili, who had only held the post since April.

Parliament is expected to confirm the appointment during the fall session. But first, legislators must formally accept Okhanashvili’s resignation request, submitted on August 23.

The reshuffle at the top of the domestic intelligence agency, dubbed “Susi”, caused an uproar, with critics claiming such a rapid turnover shows instability inside the ruling party and an inability to maintain a stable “power vertical.” They argue that Georgian Dream lacks qualified personnel and has to recycle the same small group of politicians. Some, like UNM chair Tina Bokuchava, called Mdinaradze’s appointment a sign that “the regime is on its last breath.”

Political scientist Paata Zakareishvili explained to Rezonansi that he believes the reshuffle shows there is a shortage of human resources but not a breakdown of order within GD, which he described as “weak but still stronger than the dead opposition.” Analyst Edisher Gvenetadze commented that Mdinaradze’s brings much experience to the position at a time of regional uncertainty.

Government allies frame the change as a pragmatic switch, moving Okhanashvili to an advisory role while placing Mdinaradze in charge of security. But the opposition portrays the reshuffle as further evidence of a regime under pressure from both internal tensions and Western criticism.