TBILISI, August 26 – Dozens of Ukrainians who had been stranded for weeks in a buffer zone at Georgia’s northern Dariali border crossing have finally been sent home.

Georgian officials confirmed that 65 people were transferred to Tbilisi International Airport and flown back to Ukraine on a chartered flight via Moldova.

The group included 10 women and eight people with serious health conditions. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry described their situation as a humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s actions, saying diplomats and international organizations worked intensively to secure their safe return.

The ordeal began earlier this year when 87 people claiming to be Ukrainian citizens arrived from Russia without valid documents. Georgian authorities refused them entry, citing security concerns and noting that many had serious criminal records. Instead, they were left in the so-called “neutral zone” between Russia and Georgia, prompting negotiations between Tbilisi, Kyiv, and international partners.

So far, 109 people have been repatriated from Dariali since the start of the standoff, but some remain stuck at the border. Around 25 Ukrainian nationals remain at the border point. Georgian officials say they are ready to continue talks with Ukraine and international organizations to arrange safe returns for those remaining.