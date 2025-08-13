Trump-brokered peace could reshape the South Caucasus: Analyst

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 13 – Foreign policy analyst Giorgi Bilanishvili considers the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement “highly significant for our region’s long-term peace, stability, and development.”

On August 8, Prime Minister Pashnyan and President Aliyev met in the White House and signed the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement to end the 37 year long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Bilanashvili noted it is the first post-Soviet conflict resolved without Russia’s involvement, with Washington not only mediating but also acting as a guarantor. The deal opens the Zangezur Corridor, dubbed “Trump’s Road for International Peace and Prosperity,” while explicitly safeguarding Armenian sovereignty.

In an interview published by Interpressnews, the Georgian analyst highlighted the parallel ExxonMobil–SOCAR agreement, likening it to earlier landmark energy projects linking the Caspian to Europe.

Turning to Georgia, he accused the ruling Georgian Dream of echoing Russian propaganda over the 2008 war, warning this “serves Russian interests” and undermines sovereignty. He believes Moscow has a “clear and consistent plan” to fully absorb Abkhazia and South Ossetia.