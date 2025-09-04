Why is Georgia building a new airport just 90 km from Tbilisi?

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 4 – A planned airport in Telavi, eastern Georgia, is stirring debate over whether it makes sense economically or logistically.

The project, meant for domestic flights, has faced delays and criticism, with aviation experts questioning its purpose.

Back in February 2024, “Khmaladze Architects” won a tender to design the terminal for about 296,000 GEL. Officials even promised that the airport would be ready for its first flights by May 2025, but construction has yet to begin. By summer, the government admitted the project was being “optimized” in light of the new airport project in Vaziani.

According to BPN, critics argue that a domestic airport in Telavi is unnecessary. At only 90 kilometers from Tbilisi, travelers can reach the city by car in about an hour. As Giorgi Kodua of HUB Georgia put it, “Who will pay 200–300 dollars for a 15–20 minute flight when the drive takes about the same time once you include airport check-in?”

Kodua suggested that a low-cost international airport in Telavi might have been more logical, especially to attract wine tourists from Europe. Instead, he called the current domestic-focused plan “at best, laughable,” and hinted that corruption could be the only real explanation for pushing it forward.