Georgia’s IT sector defies brain drain with top salaries

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 3 – While many Georgian workers seek better pay abroad, the country’s booming IT industry is keeping talent at home. According to the Georgian ICT Association, tech jobs now offer the highest salaries in the country, averaging around 9,000 GEL (USD 3,300) per month.

Tornike Sulaberidze, head of the association, told BPN that the sector is unique because professionals don’t need to migrate to find international opportunities. Remote work allows them to participate in global projects from their own towns or even villages, avoiding the pressure to relocate abroad or to major cities.

By contrast, other industries struggle to retain staff, as workers leave for higher wages and better recognition overseas. The telecom sector, for example, pays almost half the average IT salary, at about 4,800 GEL (USD 1,760) monthly.

Today, roughly 50,000 people are employed in Georgia’s tech sector, which continues to expand as one of the country’s most resilient industries.