Why are Uzbek tourists flocking to Georgia?

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 16 – Georgia is seeing a surge in visitors from Uzbekistan, with the number of arrivals rising by nearly 23 percent this year, according to data released by the tour operator Check-in Travel and figures cited by BMG.

Between January and September, 61,949 tourists from Uzbekistan visited Georgia, placing the Central Asian nation among the top 15 source countries for inbound travel. The growth comes as Georgia’s Black Sea resorts and mountain destinations continue to attract visitors from across the region.

Tour operator Check-in Travel, which has operated in Uzbekistan for six years, said it has brought around 30,000 Uzbek tourists to Georgia over the past three years. The company’s founder, Ia Gedevanishvili, told BMG that demand has been “very strong,” with charter flights running daily from May through September to both Batumi and Tbilisi.

“Sometimes we even add extra flights because of very high demand,” Gedevanishvili said. She noted that the company’s customer base has expanded by roughly 30 percent each year, driven mainly by interest in Black Sea destinations but increasingly also in other parts of the country.

This winter, Check-in Travel plans to introduce tours to Georgia’s ski resorts, marking the first time the company will market winter packages to Uzbek travelers. “We’ll see how strong the interest is in that direction,” Gedevanishvili said.

Last week, the company took part in a business exhibition in Tashkent, organized by the Uzbekistan Sales Association, where it promoted Georgia as a travel destination.

With growing air connectivity and steady annual growth, Uzbekistan has become one of the fastest-expanding travel markets for Georgia, a trend expected to continue as more Uzbeks discover the country’s seaside towns, mountain landscapes, and easy visa-free travel.