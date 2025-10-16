Finalized results show overwhelming GD victory in Tbilisi

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 16 – Georgia’s ruling party Georgian Dream scored an overwhelming victory in the Tbilisi City Council elections held on October 4, according to final results published Thursday by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Out of roughly 1 million registered voters, a total of 325,061 people cast their ballots, representing a turnout of about 32.5 percent. Of those, 22,113 ballots – or 6.8 percent – were declared invalid.

The remaining 302,948 valid votes were distributed as follows:

Georgian Dream – 70.2 percent

Strong Georgia–Lelo – 10 percent

Girchi – 7.5 percent

Conservatives for Georgia – 4.3 percent

For Georgia (Gakharia’s party) – 3.2 percent

Homeland, Language, Faith – 1 percent

Alliance of Patriots of Georgia – 1 percent

Other parties received less than 1 percent of the vote.

Based on these results, Georgian Dream secured 20 seats in the 27-member city council, while Lelo and Girchi each won two seats, and Conservatives for Georgia took one seat.

The outcome gives the ruling party near-complete control of the Tbilisi City Assembly, which plays a key role in local governance and oversight of the capital’s budget and development policies.

The results further cement Georgian Dream’s dominance in national and local politics ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections, as opposition parties continue to struggle to gain traction in the capital, which is often viewed as a bellwether of broader political sentiment in the country.