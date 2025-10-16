(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 16 – Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli, co-founder of the independent outlets Netgazeti and Batumelebi, has been shortlisted for the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, one of Europe’s highest honors for human rights and free expression.

Amaghlobeli shares the finalist list with Andrzej Poczobut, a Belarusian journalist currently imprisoned in Belarus. The two were nominated by the European People’s Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament, which praised their courage and commitment to defending truth and democratic values.

Rasa Juknevičienė, an EPP member and co-sponsor of the nomination, said Amaghlobeli “is not only a brave journalist but a symbol of the Georgian nation fighting for a free, democratic, and European future.”

Established in 1988, the Sakharov Prize recognizes individuals or organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the defense of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. It is named after Soviet physicist and dissident Andrei Sakharov, who became a global icon of freedom of conscience during the Cold War.

According to the European Parliament, the final laureate will be chosen from three shortlisted candidates on October 22, when the Parliament’s Conference of Presidents meets in Strasbourg.

EPP Vice-President Andrzej Halicki said the nomination of Amaghlobeli and Poczobut represents “two fronts of the same struggle – defending truth, dignity, and freedom of expression against tyranny funded by the Kremlin.”

Halicki added that their courage resonates “from Belarus to Georgia, from Ukraine to Moldova,” describing their recognition as a statement of solidarity with all those risking their freedom for democracy and the values on which Europe stands.

The Sakharov Prize, awarded annually, carries strong symbolic weight and has previously honored figures such as Nelson Mandela, Malala Yousafzai, and the Ukrainian people in 2022.