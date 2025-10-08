Watchdog claims 180 cases of pressure against journalists in 2025

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 8 – A new report from Transparency International Georgia (TIG) claims that attacks, intimidation, and restrictions against journalists have sharply increased in 2025, with over 180 cases recorded between January and September, more than half in the last five months.

The watchdog says this marks a worsening environment for independent and critical media, citing what it calls a “pattern of repression” by authorities and pro-government actors. TIG argues that the ruling Georgian Dream party and state institutions have used the courts, police, and regulatory bodies to silence dissenting outlets and reporters.

Among the most serious incidents, TIG lists the arrest and two-year prison sentence of Batumelebi and Netgazeti founder Mzia Amaglobi, describing it as a dangerous precedent. The report also details several cases of physical violence and harassment, including beatings, verbal abuse, and destruction of equipment, mostly targeting journalists covering political rallies or government events.

In one recent episode, TIG says seven reporters were assaulted on September 8 while covering an altercation outside the campaign headquarters of Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, a leading Georgian Dream figure. Journalists from outlets such as Publika, OC Media, and TV Pirveli have also reported repeated obstruction by police and local officials.

The report accuses government officials and pro-government broadcasters of discrediting critical outlets through public insults, lawsuits, and coordinated smear campaigns. TIG cites statements by senior figures including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, who have accused journalists of “violence,” “foreign propaganda,” or “corruption.”

In addition, the organization says more than a dozen reporters have been fined for social media posts or covering protests, while foreign journalists have been denied entry to Georgia in multiple cases, including reporters from Italy, France, and the UK.

Regional media have also suffered. According to the Alliance of Regional Broadcasters, 17 of Georgia’s 21 regional TV stations have halted daily news broadcasts this year, and major local channels such as Borjomi TV, TV25 in Adjara, and Meskheti’s 9th Channel have closed altogether.

TIG frames these developments as evidence of an increasingly closed media environment reminiscent of “authoritarian regimes,” while insisting that Georgia’s independent journalists continue to “fight back against a violent system” with limited resources.

TIG’s claims of systemic repression are contested locally, as critics note that the organization itself tends to align itself with the anti-government opposition.