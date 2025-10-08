Three firms compete to build Tbilisi’s new 70,000-seat stadium

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 8 – Three construction firms have submitted bids to build a massive new football stadium near Tbilisi International Airport, a project expected to become the largest sports facility in Georgia.

According to tender documents published by the Municipal Development Fund, proposals were received from three companies: Georgian builder Anagi with an offer of 850 million lari, Azerbaijani joint venture MAQRO–INSHAATCHI 3 with 789.4 million lari, and Turkish firm YDA İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. with 744.9 million lari.

The bid submission period closed on September 29, and the tender is now in the evaluation phase. The fund launched the international tender on August 15, setting an estimated project cost of 876 million lari (about USD 310 million).

The future UEFA Category 4 stadium, meeting the highest European football standards, is designed to hold 70,000 spectators, making it Georgia’s largest sports arena. Construction is planned on land adjacent to the capital’s airport, an area that already hosts several large-scale infrastructure projects.

Under the tender requirements, the winning contractor will have 51 months to complete the project, including 15 months for design and 36 months for construction and commissioning.

The stadium will make the country capable of hosting major international matches and tournaments.