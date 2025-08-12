(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 12 – A Georgian court has sentenced opposition activist Anatoli Gigauri, a member of the United National Movement (UNM), to two years in prison for resisting police during a protest last November.

Prosecutors had initially charged him with assaulting a police officer, which carried a sentence of four to seven years. The judge reclassified the charge to a lesser offence involving resistance or threats against law enforcement, reducing the possible penalty range.

Police allege Gigauri attacked a police inspector on duty. The defense insists he acted in self-defense and denies any assault took place. His lawyer welcomed the downgrading of the charge but rejected the verdict, saying it would be appealed once the written judgment is issued.

UNM spokeswoman Tina Bokuchava condemned the ruling as politically motivated, portraying Gigauri as a political prisoner targeted for his activism. She accused the authorities of using the justice system to intimidate opponents.