Georgia deports 34 more foreign nationals

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 12 – Georgia’s Interior Ministry says it has deported 34 foreign nationals in recent days as part of a coordinated effort to tackle illegal migration.

Those expelled were citizens of India, Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Kenya, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. Under Georgian law, they have also been banned from re-entering the country for an unspecified period.

According to the ministry, the operation was carried out jointly by its Migration Department and other relevant units. The department is responsible for identifying foreign nationals who are in Georgia without a legal basis and enforcing deportations when necessary.