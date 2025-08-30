Ukraine drone bombs oil refinery in Krasnodar

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 30 – Ukraine’s military said it carried out drone strikes overnight on two major oil refineries inside Russia, targeting facilities in the Krasnodar and Samara regions.

According to its General Staff, the Krasnodar refinery and the Syzran plant in Samara were hit.

Ukraine justified the strikes as intended to weaken Russia’s war logistics. According to Oil & Gas Journal, the Krasnodar facility produces about 2.6 million tons of oil products annually. It is unknown how much of that output is consumed by the military.

The alleged strikes have not yet been confirmed by Moscow.