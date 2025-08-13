(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, Autust 13 – The Georgian government will no longer subsidize private wine companies to buy surplus grapes. Instead, any grapes the private sector does not purchase will be bought directly by a state-owned enterprise, the Harvest Management Company, at fixed prices.

In the eastern Kakheti region, the key Saperavi variety will be purchased at 1.50 lari (USD 0.54) per kilogram, while other permitted wine grapes will fetch 1.20 lari. Non-standard grapes with low sugar content, or damaged/diseased grapes, will be bought at 1.00 lari.

Officials say the change aims to support thousands of growers by ensuring they can sell their harvest, while also encouraging higher-quality grape production. The government hopes this will boost the competitiveness of Georgian wine internationally and help expand exports.

The harvest, known locally as Rtveli, is expected to bring in 250,000–300,000 tons of grapes this year. Purchases will be organized using the national vineyard registry, and a 24-hour coordination headquarters will operate in Gurjaani, Kakheti.