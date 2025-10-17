Saturday, October 18, 2025

Three killed in car crash on rural road

TBILISI, October 17 – Three people were killed in a traffic accident on a road near the village of Kavtiskhevi in Georgia’s Kaspi municipality, the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed on Friday.

According to the ministry, the crash occurred on Thursday evening. An investigation has been opened under Article 276 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which covers violations of traffic safety and vehicle operation rules.

Further details about the victims or the circumstances of the accident were immediately available.

