(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 17 – In the first three quarters of 2025, the government of Georgia granted refugee status to 11 foreigners, and humanitarian status to 20 others, according to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Most of those receiving status came from Ukraine or Turkey.

Under the refugee regime, seven Turkish citizens, one Russian citizen, two persons of undetermined citizenship and one dual citizen were recognized as refugees in Georgia during the January-to-September period.

Humanitarian status, which is offered to people who do not fit the criteria for refugee status but cannot safely return to their home country, was given to 14 citizens of Ukraine, two from Turkey, two from Russia, one person of undetermined nationality and one dual citizen.

In Georgia, such status may be granted to non-citizens or non-permanent residents who are not eligible for refugee status, but are in need of protection because of threats such as violence, aggression, conflict, mass human-rights violations, or serious disruption of public order. Also, such persons are those who cannot return home due to international obligations that Georgia has, or who would face serious risks if returned.

Refugee status is reserved for individuals who fear persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion, membership of particular social groups, and cannot or are unwilling to return home because of that fear.

In the same period, 1,065 foreigners applied for asylum in Georgia.