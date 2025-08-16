Georgian man facing six years for shooting dog with air rifle

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 16 – Prosecutors in Georgia say a man has been charged after shooting a dog dead with an air rifle and being caught with an unlicensed firearm at his home.

The incident happened on August 15 in the village of Kisiskhevi, part of Telavi municipality in eastern Georgia. According to investigators, the suspect fired at the dog with a pneumatic weapon, killing it.

Police later searched his house and discovered a firearm he was allegedly keeping illegally. He was arrested the same day and now faces two separate charges: cruelty to animals resulting in death, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both offenses fall under Georgia’s criminal code and could lead to a prison sentence of up to six years. Prosecutors have already asked the court to keep the suspect in pre-trial detention while the case moves forward.