Tbilisi puts 200 new eco-friendly buses on the road

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 18 – Tbilisi is taking another step toward cleaner and more efficient public transport with the rollout of 200 brand-new compressed natural gas (CNG) buses.

The city government unveiled the 18-meter MAN buses this week, calling the move part of a wider push to reduce congestion and promote environmentally friendly transport in Georgia’s capital.

Each bus can carry up to 162 passengers, including 43 seated, and comes fitted with low floors, wheelchair ramps, and designated spaces for passengers with disabilities. The buses also feature modern heating, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, USB charging points, and anti-vandal video monitoring.

City Hall says the new fleet will replace older, smaller models on busy routes starting September 27, while the freed-up 10- and 12-meter buses will be shifted to other lines. So far, 76 of the new buses have already been put into service.

Mayor Kakha Kaladze said the initiative is part of an effort to modernize Tbilisi’s entire transport system and make public transit a more attractive option than private cars. Traffic congestion has long been one of the city’s biggest problems, and officials are betting on bus lanes and upgraded vehicles to cut down on pollution and commute times.

The purchase was made through a contract between the Tbilisi Transport Company and Tegeta Holding, with a total value of EUR 111.1 million.