Tbilisi notes rise in private health insurance use

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 31 – Private health insurance now covers about 21% of Georgia’s population, according to new figures from the country’s insurance regulator.

The latest market review shows steady growth over the past three years. As of June 30, 2025, there were 765,812 active health insurance policies in Georgia, up from 735,061 in mid-2024 and 721,747 in 2023.

In the first half of 2025 alone, insurance companies collected 375 million lari (around $140 million) in health insurance premiums. The market leader, GPI Holding, accounted for 98.1 million lari, giving it a 26% share.

Analysts say the growth reflects rising demand for private coverage in a system where public healthcare remains limited. Still the majority of Georgians continue to rely on state programs or out-of-pocket payments for medical expenses. (Business Media.)