Man arrested for rape of 14-year-old girl

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 31 – Police in western Georgia have arrested a man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in the Guria region.

The Interior Ministry said officers from Guria and Imereti worked together in a special operation that led to the detention of the suspect, a man born in 1998 who was already under conditional sentencing.

Investigators allege the suspect used force against the girl, born in 2011, before fleeing the scene. He was later identified and detained.

The case is being investigated under Article 137 of Georgia’s criminal code, which covers rape of a minor and carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Authorities have not released further details about the suspect or the victim due to privacy concerns and the ongoing investigation.