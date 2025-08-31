China signs pact with Armenia

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 31 – China and Armenia have signed a strategic partnership agreement during Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Tianjin.

According to official statements, President Xi Jinping and Pashinyan agreed to strengthen cooperation across all sectors while pledging mutual support for each other’s sovereignty and development. The joint declaration emphasized respect for territorial integrity, non-interference in domestic affairs, and peaceful coexistence.

As part of the deal, Armenia reaffirmed its support for Beijing’s “One China” principle, recognizing Taiwan as part of China and opposing any moves toward Taiwanese independence. In turn, China pledged firm backing for Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and what Yerevan calls its “peace agenda,” including its “Crossroads of Peace” regional initiative.

Pashinyan is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin.