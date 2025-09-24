(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 24 – k Sea undersea cable that would connect the South Caucasus to the European Union.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Davit Narmania, chairman of Georgia’s “Semek,” or National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC), and George Niculescu, president of Romania’s energy regulator.

According to GNERC, the agreement focuses on sharing experience and information related to the submarine power cable project, which aims to deliver electricity from Georgia to Romania across the Black Sea. The two sides will hold regular working meetings to exchange expertise.

The partnership also covers broader issues of energy market regulation, with an emphasis on competition, transparency, and non-discrimination. Cooperation will extend to renewable energy integration into national grids, as well as licensing, monitoring, and oversight of regulated market operators.

In addition, the two regulators agreed to exchange know-how on certification, compliance, and authorization procedures for closed electricity and gas distribution systems.

The Black Sea cable, long discussed in both Tbilisi and Brussels, is seen as a strategic project linking Georgia’s growing renewable energy sector with EU demand. While construction is still in the early stages, regulatory cooperation is considered key to keeping the project on track.