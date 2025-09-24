Tbilisi City Court evacuated following bomb threat

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 24 – Tbilisi City Court was evacuated today, following a bomb threat.

According to local reports, the evacuation took place about an hour before security services arrived. Members of the court’s security service, known as the ‘Mandaturi,’ ordered everyone out and suspended all hearings.

The State Security Service’s counter-terrorism department was later seen at the scene. Authorities have not yet released details about the source of the threat, but Georgian media reported it was linked to a warning about an explosive device inside the building.