(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 24 – The high-profile trial over the killing of Georgian businessman Levan Jangveladze and the attempted murder of his driver, Gia Chaduneli, took another turn Tuesday as defense lawyers challenged the reliability of evidence presented in court.

At the hearing in Tbilisi, an expert witness who had reviewed security camera footage from the Ambassador Hotel told the court he could neither confirm nor deny whether the defendant was present at the scene. The defense seized on that point, arguing that the evidence tying their client to the hotel episode was weak.

The lawyer claimed that police identification protocols describing the defendant’s appearance were “suspicious and formulaic,” insisting that investigators, not witnesses, had shaped the testimony.

Prosecutors, however, maintain that the defendant opened fire late on March 14, 2025, on Ilia Chavchavadze Avenue, one of Tbilisi’s busiest streets. According to their account, multiple shots were fired at Jangveladze and Chaduneli. Jangveladze died at the scene, while his driver was rushed to hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

The charges include attempted murder of two persons in a manner endangering others, as well as the illegal possession and carrying of firearms. If convicted, the defendant faces between 16 years and life in prison.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the prosecution questioned several witnesses, including a taxi driver and forensic experts. The defense said the testimony underscored doubts about the state’s case, while prosecutors insist the evidence will prove solid in court.