Body discovered in apartment block stairwell in Gori

TBILISI, August 6 – Residents of an apartment block in Gori, a town in central Georgia, discovered the body of an unidentified young man in their stairwell on Tsabadze Street.

Locals say they did not recognize him, suggesting he may not be from the immediate area.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation under Article 108 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which pertains to intentional homicide.

Authorities have yet to confirm the man's identity or the circumstances of his death.