Bride-to-be stabs fiance after catching him with another woman

TBILISI, August 18 – A young woman in the Georgian town of Marneuli allegedly stabbed her fiance after finding him in an apartment with another woman. The couple was set to marry on August 17.

According to police, the bride-to-be showed up at the apartment accompanied by another woman, confronted her fiance, and then attacked both him and his female companion with a knife. Neighbors reported hearing screams before the injured man stumbled out of the building, bleeding heavily from his neck, and drove himself to the hospital.

Both the groom and the second woman suffered serious injuries, including knife wounds to the abdomen and arteries, but are currently receiving medical treatment.

Police later arrested three people, including the fiancee, on charges of group assault and intentional infliction of serious injury. Under Georgian law, the charges could carry prison sentences of up to seven years.