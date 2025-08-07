Activist must stay in jail, after forced psychiatric test

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, August 8 – Georgian activist Nino Datashvili will stay in jail while awaiting trial, after a court decision this week upheld her detention. She is accused of attacking a parliamentary security officer during a protest, a charge she denies.

Datashvili recently underwent a psychiatric evaluation ordered by prosecutors. It was carried out inside a prison facility, rather than at a civilian hospital — a move her lawyers and supporters have strongly criticized. They argue the setting was inappropriate and added unnecessary stigma.

She has not been diagnosed with any mental health issues, and says the case against her is politically motivated. In court, Datashvili told the judge she considers herself a victim, not a criminal, and described the process as deeply stressful.

Georgian Young Lawyer’s Association, local legal rights group, has urged the court to take a closer look at the case, raising concerns about fairness. Her lawyers are also asking for a new judge and want the case moved to a different court, saying the current process appears biased.

Datashvili’s case has drawn widespread attention and evoked strong reactions among opposition supporters, who consider it a symbol of intimidation against government critics.