(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, November 20 – Dozens of supporters of Levan Khabeishvili, the jailed chairman of the United National Movement’s political council, gathered outside Georgia’s Prosecutor General’s Office on Thursday, demanding that restrictions on his communication with family members be lifted.

Khabeishvili, who is being held in pre-trial detention, currently faces limits on visitation, phone calls and correspondence. Protesters said the measures prevent him from speaking with his young children and relatives. They carried signs reading “You trampled the child’s best interests,” “Meeting our father is our right” and “Let the little Khabeishvilis see their dad.”

Family members, friends and party activists were among those gathered. They delivered a formal request to the Prosecutor General’s Office asking that Khabeishvili be allowed regular contact with his family.

Khabeishvili faces two separate criminal charges. On the one hand, prosecutors accuse him of promising a bribe to a public official in order to influence that official’s actions while performing official duties. The second charge is about public calls for the overthrow of state authority.

Authorities have not commented publicly on the communication restrictions, which are allowed under Georgian law in certain categories of pre-trial detention. His supporters argue the conditions amount to a disproportionate measure and insist the limitations should be removed regardless of the charges.