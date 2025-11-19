Georgia slams Brussels for postponing human rights talks

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, November 19 – Georgia’s Foreign Ministry sharply criticized Brussels on Wednesday after the European Union postponed a scheduled human rights dialogue that Tbilisi had viewed as one of the few remaining openings for direct engagement.

The meeting was set to take place this Friday, November 21, in Brussels. According to the Georgian side, the EU informed Tbilisi only a few days beforehand that the talks would be delayed. The Foreign Ministry said the decision came at a time when official communication channels remain largely frozen under the European Council’s June 27, 2024 conclusions, which instructed EU institutions to suspend political dialogue with Georgia at all levels.

In a lengthy statement, the ministry said Georgia had treated the planned session as a rare opportunity to present “argued positions” directly to Brussels, including on issues where EU leaders have repeatedly criticized the Georgian government. It said a multi-agency delegation had already been assembled and substantive preparations completed.

The Foreign Ministry dismissed the EU’s stated reason for postponement as “completely unacceptable” and “unjustified.” It claimed that using the event for “speculation” raised doubts about the sincerity of the European External Action Service, adding that the move created the impression the EU “is not ready to listen” to Georgia’s explanations on the very issues used to justify last year’s suspension of political dialogue.

Relations between Brussels and Tbilisi have become increasingly strained over the past year, with the EU criticizing developments in Georgia’s political system and the ruling party accusing European officials of unfair pressure and double standards.