(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, October 18 – Five people detained during the October 4 protest in Tbilisi appeared before court this week, rejecting charges of participating in group violence and, in one case, attempting to seize a strategic facility, offenses that carry prison terms of up to six years.

At the hearing, defendant Mariam Meqantishvili broke down in tears while speaking about her co-defendant Davit Giunashvili, saying she felt a “deep sense of injustice.” Judge Lela Kalichenko urged her to remain calm, telling her, “Please, stay composed.”

According to prosecutor Ketevan Sonidze, four of the defendants are charged with serious offenses, for which she requested pretrial detention. She asked the court to release Meqantishvili on 10,000 lari bail, describing her alleged offense as less severe. The prosecution said video recordings had been submitted as evidence.

None of the defendants admitted guilt. Giunashvili told the court: “Everything is a lie. I don’t agree with the accusation. I am a displaced person from South Ossetia. The Russians burned my house, and that’s why I protested.”

Another defendant, Giorgi Talakhadze, said: “I didn’t do anything like what they claim.”

Yuri Lomize added: “I don’t agree with the accusation and hope the truth will come out during the hearing.”

Temur Kurtsikidze, charged under Article 19-222 for attempting to seize a facility of strategic importance, said: “There was no violence or resistance from me.”

The five were among 62 people detained in connection with the October 4 rally, which authorities say involved attempts to enter the presidential palace.

Kurtsikidze faces charges under Articles 19-222 and 225 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, while Talakhadze, Lomize, Giunashvili, and Meqantishvili were charged under Article 225, which covers participation in group violence.

If convicted, each could face up to six years in prison.