Protester given 20-day detention after string of protest arrests

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 25 – A Tbilisi court has sentenced protester Isako Devizde to 20 days in administrative detention following his arrest outside Georgia’s parliament yesterday – the latest in a string of run-ins with law enforcement.

The judge found Devidze guilty of petty hooliganism and disobedience to police orders under Articles 166 and 173 of Georgia’s Administrative Offenses Code. He was detained outside parliament during a protest rally Wednesday.

It is not the first time Devidze has been in court for his activism. In November 2024, he was arrested during clashes between protesters and police on Melikishvili Avenue. At the time, the judge sentenced him to eight days in detention. From his cell in Zahesi detention center, Devidze announced a hunger strike in solidarity with other detainees, declaring he would resist what he called a “Russian regime.”

He was released after serving his term but continued to appear at protests.

In February this year, police searched the homes of several activists, including Devidze’s. He was detained and later fined 3,500 lari for disobeying lawful police orders. Authorities said the raids were linked to investigations under articles covering “group violence” and disruption of public order.

Administrative detention is a form of incarceration left over from the Soviet Union, and similar to the anti-terrorism measures in the UK, in that it allows authorities to put away citizens for up to 90 days as a preventive measure without going through normal court procedures. The Georgian Dream government promised to do away with the practice, but reneged and has been using it extensively during periods of unrest.