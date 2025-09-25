(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 25 – Tbilisi played host to the 11th International Scientific and Practical Conference on Geology and Mining, a gathering that brought together leading academics, industry experts, and engineers to discuss the future of the sector.

The event was organized by the Georgian Mineralogical Society, the Georgian Technical University, the Grigol Tsulukidze Mining Institute, and the Institute of Hydrogeology and Engineering Geology, with support from mining company RMG.

The conference had the theme “The development of mining and geology as a prerequisite for economic revival”. According to organizers, representatives from Georgia’s top universities, including Tbilisi State University and Ilia State University, joined with industry managers and engineers to exchange ideas.

RMG’s general director, Joni Shubitidze, served on the scientific committee, while the company’s geotechnical department head, Keti Benashvili, delivered a presentation on geotechnical modeling. She told participants that safe operations in mining depend on collecting and analyzing the right data and giving sound recommendations. She added that students benefit from such forums, since geotechnical engineering is still a young and complex field in Georgia.

This year’s one-day conference was also attended by foreign geologists and featured 14 presentations and a dedicated space for poster sessions, and was focused on environmental challenges, international experience, and local case studies.

Nodar Poporadze, president of the Georgian Mineralogical Society, said the event has become a key platform for experts from both government and private industry to address the sector’s toughest problems. He praised RMG for consistently supporting the gathering and encouraging its staff to present research drawn from ongoing projects.

RMG is the mining company best known in connection with the controversy over the archaeological site at Sakdrisi.