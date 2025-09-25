Chemical attack on woman in central Georgia sparks outrage

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, September 25 – A brutal chemical attack in the town of Kaspi has left a young woman hospitalized after her former husband allegedly threw a corrosive substance in her face.

The assault happened in the Miriani district of Kaspi, central Georgia. According to locals, the man had previously been issued a restraining order but continued to threaten his ex-wife. Despite the order, he confronted her and doused her face with the chemical, leaving her with serious burns.

The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The case highlights persistent problems about domestic violence in Georgia.