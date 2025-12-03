Poti customs official detained for receiving bribe

(Interpressnews.)

TBILISI, December 3 – A customs officer at Georgia’s main Black Sea port has been arrested on bribery charges after investigators said he sold confidential commercial data from a government database.

The Finance Ministry’s Investigation Service reported Wednesday that the officer worked at the Revenue Service’s customs clearance zone in Poti, a major gateway for cargo entering the country. According to the ministry, the suspect used his official position to demand and receive a 1,000-dollar bribe in exchange for handing over information about competing importing companies.

Investigators say they obtained court authorization for covert surveillance and collected both audio and video evidence showing the official receiving the cash. He was detained immediately, and the money was seized as evidence.

The suspect is charged under an article of Georgia’s criminal code about accepting a bribe which carries a prison sentence of between six and nine years.

Authorities emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and issued a warning to public servants and private individuals alike to avoid illegal arrangements. The ministry stated it will respond “swiftly and strictly” to any similar case.